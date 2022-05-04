Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Trading 4.6% Higher

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $30.79. 10,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 569,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 69,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 35,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,969,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

