UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,996,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 132,036 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $54,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,060,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,172,000 after purchasing an additional 775,348 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 125,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 73,287 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,023,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,025,000 after purchasing an additional 202,695 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 47,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,485. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $21.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

