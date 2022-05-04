UBS Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €76.00 Price Target

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been given a €76.00 ($80.00) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($72.63) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($82.11) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($70.53) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($70.21) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €70.97 ($74.71).

ETR:G24 traded up €0.30 ($0.32) on Wednesday, hitting €60.90 ($64.11). 149,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €54.61 and a 200-day moving average of €57.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 59.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a fifty-two week high of €73.36 ($77.22).

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

