Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) & Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Head to Head Review

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) and Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Uber Technologies and Ucommune International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 1 28 0 2.97 Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Uber Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $62.15, indicating a potential upside of 110.89%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Volatility and Risk

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ucommune International has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Uber Technologies and Ucommune International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $17.46 billion 3.30 -$496.00 million ($0.32) -92.09 Ucommune International $134.43 million 0.12 -$74.86 million ($23.80) -0.18

Ucommune International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies. Uber Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ucommune International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Uber Technologies and Ucommune International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -2.84% 3.90% 1.51% Ucommune International -59.43% -23.47% -13.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Ucommune International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Uber Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Ucommune International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services. The company operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment provides products that connect consumers with mobility drivers who provide rides in a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. It also offers financial partnerships, transit, and vehicle solutions offerings. The Delivery segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered; and offers grocery, alcohol, and convenience store delivery, as well as select other goods. The Freight segment connects carriers with shippers on the company's platform and enable carriers upfront, transparent pricing, and the ability to book a shipment, as well as transportation management and other logistics services offerings. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

