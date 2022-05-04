UMB Bank N A MO Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $34,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after buying an additional 295,726 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after buying an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,523,349,000 after buying an additional 207,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,827,000 after buying an additional 150,239 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,883 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Shares of UPS traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.80. 3,907,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.92. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.22 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

