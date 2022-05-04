UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.06

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 1035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UniCredit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

