UniCrypt (UNCX) Price Up 1.3% This Week

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last week, UniCrypt has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One UniCrypt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $457.20 or 0.01151590 BTC on popular exchanges. UniCrypt has a market capitalization of $14.34 million and approximately $167,757.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Utility NFT Coin (UNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Uncharted (UNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000220 BTC.

UniCrypt Profile

UniCrypt is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,372 coins. The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

