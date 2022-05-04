Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unitil had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

NYSE UTL traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.51. 2,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49. Unitil has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UTL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Unitil by 296.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 54,467 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 34.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the third quarter worth about $428,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 38.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 129.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

