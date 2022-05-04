Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 427.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.22.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $134.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.75. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $237.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Universal Display Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.