Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UVE. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Insurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of UVE opened at $12.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.38. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In other Universal Insurance news, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank Wilcox bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $32,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 105.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the third quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

