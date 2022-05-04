Urban One (UONEK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.97 million during the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

NASDAQ UONEK opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $308.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Urban One has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $7.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UONEK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Urban One by 574.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 155,425 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Urban One by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Urban One during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Urban One during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

