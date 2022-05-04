Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 623.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.40. 4,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,530. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.92. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

