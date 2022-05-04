Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,027. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.18 and a 200 day moving average of $163.09. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $150.44 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

