Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $77.96

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.96 and last traded at $78.04, with a volume of 14420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.53.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average of $85.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

