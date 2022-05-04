Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Raised by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

VNQ traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $102.26. The company had a trading volume of 79,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,447. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $94.64 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

