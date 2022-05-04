Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is We Are One Seven LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $9.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.31. 600,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,748,290. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $401.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $372.13 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

