Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after acquiring an additional 94,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,021,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,782,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $12.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.97. The company had a trading volume of 688,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,748,290. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $401.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $372.13 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

