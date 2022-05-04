Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 425,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 3,612,098 shares.The stock last traded at $92.63 and had previously closed at $93.09.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,163 shares during the last quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,969,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after purchasing an additional 518,659 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,067,000 after purchasing an additional 445,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

