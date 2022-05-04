Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $28,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,163 shares during the period. Agincourt Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,969,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after purchasing an additional 518,659 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,938,000.

VT stock opened at $93.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.92. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

