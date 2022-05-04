VELA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,707 Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. VELA Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Green Brick Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. 5,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,050. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.42. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

