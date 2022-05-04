VELA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 97,668 Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,018,078. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.60 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.