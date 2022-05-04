VELA Investment Management LLC Invests $2.63 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000. Comcast makes up approximately 1.8% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,555,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.38. 375,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,112,052. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

