VELA Investment Management LLC Invests $993,000 in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Wendy’s by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353,413 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,016,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after buying an additional 1,148,728 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,589,000. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

WEN stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. 37,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,038. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.18%.

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

