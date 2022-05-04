VELA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 38,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,000. Ashland Global accounts for approximately 2.8% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 491,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,758,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.31. 1,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.14. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $111.05.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

