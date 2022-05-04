VELA Investment Management LLC Takes $679,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Bank of America by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 21,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,630,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $37.38. 714,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,517,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $301.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.