VELA Investment Management LLC Takes $745,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after buying an additional 15,012,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after buying an additional 9,103,110 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,740,000 after buying an additional 3,932,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,927,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,077,000 after buying an additional 1,397,727 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,547,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,860,000 after buying an additional 1,417,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,128,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,601,098. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.38. 142,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,272,554. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.46 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

