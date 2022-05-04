VELA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. VELA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Community Trust Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 115.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 71.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

CTBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $40.37. 23 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,332. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 35.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About Community Trust Bancorp (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.