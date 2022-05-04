VELA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000. Envista accounts for 1.3% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 709.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 227,410 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Envista by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Envista by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Envista by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 466,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,508,000 after buying an additional 271,170 shares during the period.

Shares of NVST traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 26,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,783. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,621,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $141,481.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,829 shares of company stock valued at $7,852,658 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

