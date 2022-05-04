VELA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. VELA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of MGP Ingredients as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $310,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,463.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,120 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

MGPI traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.42. 222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,734. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $97.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.13.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $166.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

