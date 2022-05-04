Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Vela Technologies shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 26,147,703 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 98.37 and a quick ratio of 93.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.04.

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

