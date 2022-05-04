Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 4,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE VLD traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. 77,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,387. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.87. Velo3D has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Velo3D will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,362,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth $84,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velo3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

