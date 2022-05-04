Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Shares of VLDR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. 48,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 10,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Barnhart sold 20,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $43,396.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,101,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $210,200 and sold 25,771,575 shares valued at $59,483,807. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

