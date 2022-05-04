Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Issues Earnings Results

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. 128,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,012. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.11. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $54.13.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $13,299,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Veracyte by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.