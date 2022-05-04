Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.81

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 516053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on VWDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.33, a PEG ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio is -5.56%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

