VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Stock Price Down 4.4%

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) shares were down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.49 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 325,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,705,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in VICI Properties by 139.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

About VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

