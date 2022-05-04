Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s 8th Largest Position

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,082 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 160,429 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $59,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.66. 201,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,269,843. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.05 and a 200 day moving average of $214.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

