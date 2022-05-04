Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Shares of VST traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.58. 84,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,180,287. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $26.63.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. On average, analysts expect that Vistra will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

