Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,575,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 641,478 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,017,000 after purchasing an additional 419,321 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,980,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.93.

NYSE VMC traded up $13.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,558. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $163.00 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

