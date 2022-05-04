Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 101 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $9.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.88. 1,631,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,562. The company has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.29 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
