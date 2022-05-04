Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 363 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,840 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,700,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,465,113. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $111.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.15 and a 200-day moving average of $147.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

