Wade G W & Inc. Buys 1,454 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,377 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 75,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,495,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,734,168. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $134.59 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

