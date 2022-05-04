Wade G W & Inc. Buys 59 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,172,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $8.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $660.86. 993,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,904. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.40 and a 52-week high of $747.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $676.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $642.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 42.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.63.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total value of $4,163,466.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total value of $2,049,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,809,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,559 shares of company stock worth $30,297,368. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.