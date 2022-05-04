Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,765 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $16.06 on Wednesday, reaching $423.35. 3,311,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $437.95 and its 200-day moving average is $530.82. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $394.04 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.75.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

