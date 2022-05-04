Wade G W & Inc. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPEM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 350,509 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,043. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $61.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.40.

