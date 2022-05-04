Wade G W & Inc. Has $45.55 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $418.15. 7,358,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,076,836. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $406.34 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $439.03 and a 200-day moving average of $452.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

