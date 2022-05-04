Wade G W & Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $858,845,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,449 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,912 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $196,920,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,294 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.86. 1,385,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,372. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.98. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.