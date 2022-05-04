Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 2,035 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.27. 2,176,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,792. The company has a market cap of $197.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.92. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

