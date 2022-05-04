Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 6,489 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,442,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14,936.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,872 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Shares of BLOK stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 414,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,960. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $64.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.44.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.