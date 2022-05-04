Wade G W & Inc. Sells 4,623 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,958,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

IJT traded up $4.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.71. 132,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,719. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

