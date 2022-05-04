Wade G W & Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Zscaler by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,753,000 after purchasing an additional 457,984 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5,657.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,310,000 after buying an additional 233,356 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 600.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after buying an additional 173,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. TheStreet cut Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities dropped their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.45.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,825. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of -84.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

